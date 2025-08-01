Wellington ‘Cat’ Sears delighted to get National Bodybuilding Championships off the ground

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

DESPITE the small number of entrants, Bahamas Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation president Wellington “Cat” Sears said he was delighted that they got this year’s National Bodybuilding Championships off the ground.

After last year’s nationals was grounded because of a lack of competitors, the championship returned on Saturday night at the University of the Bahamas.

Two new competitors were introduced from Andros and three competitors returned from Grand Bahama to complement the remaining competitors from New Providence.

“It was simply marvellous,” said Sears in describing this year’s event. “Last year we had a hiccup and this year we put on a show, so bodybuilding is back. It is growing to where it used to be. Next year’s nationals will be bigger and we have a few shows lined up for this year. But we will be able to pick a bigger team (for the Central American and Caribbean Bodybuilding Championships) than last year when we only had a selection.”

In short order, Sears said the federation will announce the members of Team Bahamas who will compete in the 52nd CAC Bodybuilding & Fitness Championships, scheduled for September 24-28 at the Pavilion on the Ramp in Rodney Bay, Gros Islet, St Lucia. In the meantime, Sears said the federation will be branching out to get more of the Family Islands involved because there’s still a lot of potential in The Bahamas for bodybuilding and fitness.

“Bodybuilding is on the decline, not just in The Bahamas, but in the Caribbean,” Sears pointed out. “More persons are into physique because it has a more attainable body. You can maintain your beach body. You can still look good in your suit. But with bodybuilding, you have to look so bulky and every year, we have seen the decline because a lot of them don’t want to have a big body like they did in the past.”

Having taken over as the new president last year, Sears said there were persons who ran “against me, who didn’t like me, so they never supported me. “So they don’t support the organisation anymore. They are now supporting other organisations. But God is in charge. To God be the glory. Without God, this one would not have happened.”

Sears said the federation was able to form an association in Andros and they came with high expectations for the future and they will return to revive Grand Bahama before heading to islands like Exuma, Eleuthera and Long Island to get them all on board.

Tove McDonald, who serves as the president of the Southern Association on Andros, said while they just came into office a month ago, they were delighted to bring two competitors to compete.

“There’s always room for growth. But our bikini competitor is going to be a force.

“She’s already an athlete, so we just need to get her tightened up a bit and she will be a force,” McDonald said.

Andros was also represented by women’s bikini open runner-up and junior champion Shantae Rahming, and Arthur Marshall, who was fourth in the junior men’s fitness segment.

“Hopefully next year, we will be bigger and better,” said McDonald as they head back to Andros to develop the gym in Nicholls Town.

“I would like to see the people of Andros come together and support us. But it’s new to a lot of people, so I expect better things to come in the future.”