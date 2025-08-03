Call for support of Emancipation rushout - despite Junkanoo fight



By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

Organisers of the Emancipation Day Rush-out in Fox Hill are urging Bahamians to attend and keep the historic celebration alive - despite a row over support from the Junkanoo community.

The event, which commemorates the abolition of slavery and is a cornerstone of Bahamian cultural heritage, will include an ecumenical service, cultural performances, and a traditional morning rush through Fox Hill’s streets in the early hours of Monday.

The call for public support comes amid a standoff between the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP) and the government over the proposed National Junkanoo Authority bill. The JCNP recently announced a suspension of all Junkanoo-related activities, including Emancipation Day events, to protest the bill, which would create a 15-member authority appointed by the minister to oversee licensing, funding, and national rules. The organisation says the move threatens its independence and self-governance.

The dispute escalated when the Genesis Junkanoo group alleged it was threatened with suspension and loss of privileges for showing interest in participating in the Fox Hill rush. The group described the warning as oppressive, while JCNP officials defended their position, saying members had agreed to the unified action.

Warren Davis, chairman of the Fox Hill Festival Committee, assured the celebration will continue as planned.

“We know in the airwaves, there have been concerns about the different Junkanoo groups not appearing, but we are urging each and every Bahamian to come out this Emancipation Day to celebrate emancipation,” Mr Davis said.

“This is how we did it back in the day where we came together as a people, and we rush through the the streets of Fox Hill. So we are urging all to come out to enjoy the Emancipation Day Rush-out.

He stressed the event’s deep roots in Bahamian history, saying: “This has been going on now from before I was born, way back in the 18th century. Our ancestors started Junkanoo. It all begins in Fox Hill, so now you take the time out and say you don’t want to come Fox Hill. It started in Fox Hill, so we going to end it in Fox Hill," he said.

Asked if the Junkanoo controversy would impact turnout, Mr Davis said: “No, I’ve spoken to most of the Junkanooers, and they will support and it’s just how we present it and how we set it up, and we’ll have the same effect.”

Fox Hill MP Fred Mitchell urged Bahamians to put aside differences and show unity on the day.

“This is the only community that still does that religiously, and there’s no reason to pick on this community because there’s some dispute going on which is not relevant to this particular issue,” Mr Mitchell said.

He added: “Let’s put our best foot forward, our best face forward as a united people on this issue of freedom on this day, that’s the issue. The rest of it, we can wait until next week, but this week, this is about emancipation and freedom, and all of us ought to come together and make sure that that happens.”

Youth, Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg also condemned threats against groups wanting to participate, saying such actions undermine the very principles being celebrated. He said the situation highlights the need for the proposed authority.