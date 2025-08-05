BTC in ‘targeted action’ over customer feedback

The Bahamas Telecommunications Company’s (BTC) top executive says the carrier has “responded with targeted action” to customer concerns and what their biggest needs are.

Sameer Bhatti, BTC’s chief executive, said in a statement that the company has invested in improving the speed and reliability of its mobile network in response to subscriber feedback as part of its ‘You said it, we did it’ initiative. This is focused on improvements that impact customer experiences, and aligns with BTC’s revived ‘Vibes’ campaign.

“We listened. And, more importantly, we acted,” said Mr Bhatti. “‘You said it, we did it’ is more than a slogan — it’s a commitment. Our customers spoke clearly about what matters most to them, and we’ve responded with targeted action across the board. We’re building trust, one action at a time. Because when our customers speak, we listen — and we deliver.”

BTC said it has strengthened and improved its mobile network nationwide, ensuring faster, more reliable service for customers. It added that it will soon unveil two further upgrades in Grand Bahama and Bimini.

The carrier has also launched a suite of tips and digital tools to help customers get the most out of their services, ranging from managing mobile data to understanding bills and reducing wait times. Key innovations include the ‘Happy or not’ digital system which allows customers to give instant feedback on their in-store experience.

The MyBTC mobile app has undergone several customer driven updates, the latest of which allows Bahamians to view their call, SMS and data usage in real time. BTC said this is focused on creating quicker, more efficient and more satisfying customer interactions.

“We’re equipping our customers with knowledge, so their experience becomes smoother, faster and more empowering,” said Mr Bhatti. BTC said it is also continuing to strengthen its community ties through the expansion of two key initiatives - the Silver Blue Connection programme and the Mo Love Loyalty campaign.

BTC introduced the Silver Blue Connection programme in 2024. It is designed to offer a personalised experience for senior citizens, the differently abled, and residents of far-flung Family Islands. The carrier added that this is a tailored initiative for the most vulnerable, offering ‘CX Concierge’ services and an enhanced in-store experience.

‘Mo Love’, BTC’s loyalty programme introduced earlier this year, aims to recognise and incentivise customers. The carrier has hosted loyalty events in several communities, the most recent held on Saturday, July 24, at Stapledon School.

“You said it, we did it’ aims to shift how BTC does business. The carrier added that, by turning feedback into progress, BTC is not just listening to its customers but evolving with them.