Charlton sisters compete for the first time at home

By JONATHAN BURROWS

SISTERS Devynne and Anthaya Charlton competed together for the first time on Bahamian soil at the BAAA Senior National Track and Field Championships held August 1-2 at the original Thomas A. Robinson Stadium.

The sisters took the national stage together as professional athletes, both representing global sportswear giant PUMA.

While Devynne has long established herself as a world-class hurdler and Olympic medallist, the 2025 Senior Nationals signalled a new chapter for her younger sister, Anthaya, who officially made her professional debut.

A recent standout at the collegiate level at the University of Florida, Anthaya now joins her sister in the professional ranks, making the meet all the more historic for Bahamian athletics.

Anthaya Charlton came out on top in her first official professional debut, winning the women’s 100-metre dash with a time of 11.13 seconds. Second place went to Camille Rutherford, running under BM Management with a time of 11.36 seconds. Anthaya also won the women’s long jump with a jump of 6.40 metres.

“It’s a really great feeling wanting to make my debut and to do it on my home track, that’s amazing for me, and just happy to have a healthy and well-executed race,” said Anthaya on her national titles.

Olympic gold medallist and world record holder Devynne Charlton, older sister of Anthaya, won the women’s 100-metre hurdles with a time of 12.74 seconds. Second place went to Charisma Taylor with a time of 12.83 seconds, followed by Denisha Cartwright with a time of 13.07 seconds.

“It felt okay. I think we’re still a little ways out, definitely have some things to clean up, but I think time is on my side. If I need to put down a big run, I think it’ll be there,” Devynne said to the press about how she felt while running the race.

“It feels good, and I’m always happy to come out and take advantage of the opportunity I get to show that when it comes to this event, I’m really stepping up my game as the greatest Bahamian to ever do it. It’s huge I think and I definitely have a lot more coming up but happy and proud to come away with it,” she added about what it feels like to win the national title.

This event would mark the first time Devynne competes with her sister Anthaya together, both being at the pro level.

“It’s huge because we are separated a good bit by age, so I wasn’t really around to be on the same stage competing, so the fact that I’m pro at the highest level and now she is here with me doing her thing is really special,” Devynne said.

With World Athletics in September of this year, the meet served as a pivotal stepping stone in their respective seasons. Devynne spoke on the expectations coming up at the World Championships.

“Expect my best… at the end of the day it’s always about coming away with the win. That’s the biggest thing and I feel like I have what it takes, but like I said, I have to go back to the drawing board and clean some things up, but it’s going to be there,” she said.

Their presence was more than a family affair - it was a celebration of legacy, ambition and the future of Bahamian track and field.