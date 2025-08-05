IVOINE INGRAHAM: The face of humility and selfless service

By Ivoine Ingraham

The country’s progress is a collective effort, and we must recognise and thank those who have made genuine contributions. Their efforts are not in vain, and they deserve a heartfelt thank you from the government. This recognition is more than just a formality; it validates their valiant efforts and sacrifices and encourages them to continue going the extra mile, reinforcing the importance of their role in our nation’s development. When people are appreciated, others are encouraged to lend a helping hand. Your role is significant, and your contributions are invaluable.

Too often, we have seen countless Bahamians honoured and given heaping accolades. Still, before we criticise, we scratch our heads vigorously to determine what the honorees did to deserve the special attention. The more we ponder, the less we find out. The most embarrassing thing is that some did nothing to be considered, much less mentioned. This issue must be addressed, as a few have been given several awards but can only point to relationships that caused them to have an honourable mention.

Unashamedly, politics has caused some not to have the courage to refuse the awards because the invisible achievements, often inflated or even non-existent, help to raise their stock in the eyes of people who look at the recipients as having achieved because of their superiority. Sadly, the most deserving people cannot and would not be allowed to receive the thanks that should have been almost automatic if hard work were one of the criteria needed This discourages genuine people from going the extra mile because there would be no appreciation, especially seeing those who, in most cases, are undeserving, getting all the praise. Therefore, ingratitude must be a sin.

Everyone deserves a second chance.

Agatha Marcelle is a shining example of someone who has made invaluable contributions to nation-building. Her humility and dedication to doing extraordinary things inspire us all. She is a role model for what we can achieve when we dare to be ordinary and continue to strive for greatness. Her profound selflessness and passion for helping others cannot be measured.

Ms Marcelle, grounded on Christian principles, is a lady I call the Doctor in Human Resources who bucked the status quo and insisted on doing something that would profoundly impact our society.

Instead of joining those criticising our youth who fell through the cracks and that everyone would want to discard, Ms Marcella created an avenue, a comprehensive training and support program, that would provide the tools that, by their very nature, were designed to give the rejected a second chance. Her work has not only provided an avenue and inspired hope in many, but it has also significantly reduced the number of young adults left behind. She combined her enthusiasm and relationships with buy-in and private partnerships, which is a win-win. Her work has transformed many lives and set a new standard for community service.

The National Training Agency, a beacon of hope for our nation, is a testament that if given a chance, our children and young adults can recalibrate and change course toward productivity. It’s a source of pride for our nation.

Under the leadership of Ms Marcella, the agency has provided the necessary training, tools, and support for hundreds of our sons and daughters, guiding them towards success and self-sufficiency and shaping a brighter future. The agency’s role in this initiative cannot be overstated, and it is a key player in the success of Ms Marcelle’s work. The agency’s commitment to the cause and its impact on the lives of the youth should be acknowledged and celebrated.

Ms Marcelle birthed the magnificent idea, and Perry Gladstone Christie, with his unwavering support and the government’s full backing, helped turn this idea into a reality. His support was instrumental in the success of this initiative. The agency is not selective about who would be eligible; once they meet the criteria, all and sundry are welcome. The rest is history.

What is most evident is that Ms Marcelle insisted that young adults receive the requisite training and tools to be employable. This programme was designed to help those interested in picking themselves up and returning to the race, even though they did not follow the path that society is still measuring to pick winners.

To further my point, even though she is not driven by grandstanding and pontification, Ms Marcelle fits the mould of a true patriot. She is qualified to be recognised for the highest awards simply because she has done the most for the least among us. Isn’t that what the Lord impressed upon us?

Therefore, I unequivocally state that The Bahamas needs a few more Agatha Marcelle, who work tirelessly to save our otherwise discarded young adults. The school system measuring stick did not find these diamonds in the rough, but the National Training Agency searched and searched until they found many. Let’s be inspired by Agatha Marcelle’s example and strive to be more like her, making a difference in the lives of our youth. Her example is not just a model to follow, but a call to action for all of us to contribute to our nation’s development.

A school curriculum does not always measure productive people because life is not a one-size-fits-all, and academic certificates cannot be the determining factor. Many highly successful people came from backgrounds where society struck them down.

I salute Agatha Marcelle. Watching her pour out her heart to give back to a society that gave her so much gives me great pleasure. Her selflessness is profound.

Her hard work propelled her to be one of our finest daughters, who did her thing without the bells and whistles. Her humility is her calling card. Her unwavering dedication from the heart has driven her toward helping each young adult individually. We can’t help but admire her dedication and selflessness, which have profoundly impacted our society. Her example is a testament to the power of humility and selfless service, and it should inspire us all to follow in her footsteps.

Let us face reality: While Agatha Marcelle may not be clamouring for recognition, she is a deserving national hero of the highest order. Her recognition is a formality and testament to her hard work and dedication. We, as a nation, should be proud of her, and it should inspire others to follow in her footsteps.

Congratulations, my sister; your reward is already stored in the Lamb’s Book of Life.