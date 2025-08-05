Jr Pan Am team heads to Paraguay - squad led by veteran swimmers

THE Bahamas Olympic Committee has named a 24-member team to compete in six disciplines in the second Junior Pan American Games, August 9-23.

The team, comprised of 15 athletes and nine coaches and officials, will head to Asunción, Paraguay to vie for medals in athletics, aquatics, archery, cycling, judo and sailing.

The Bahamas’ athletes will be among the 4,000 who attend the games, which follows up on the first Junior Pan Am Games held in Cali, Colombia in 2021.

Those athletes will be drawn from 41 countries throughout the Americas.

The Bahamas secured a bronze medal in 2021, when Kyle Alcine cleared 2.19m in the men’s high jump.

This year, the largest contingent of Bahamian athletes comes from aquatics with six swimmers.

Among them is Lamar Taylor, national record holder of the 50m and 100m freestyle and backstroke.

Taylor, who made his Olympic debut last year, will be appearing in his second Junior Pan Am Games.

Fellow swimmer Nigel Forbes, a sophomore at Texas Christian University, will also be making his second appearance at the Jr. Pan Am Games.

The Bahamas will be represented for the first time at the Junior Pan Am level in archery, cycling, judo and sailing.

Adam Waterhouse serves as chef de mission.

Clarence Rolle is deputy chef de mission, and Dr Rickey Davis is the team’s medical official.

TEAM BAHAMAS

Athletics

Annae Mackey

Taysha Stubbs

Antone Smith

Zion Miller

Daron Lightbourne (Coach)





Aquatics

Zoe Williamson

Elyse Wood

Lamar Taylor

Marvin Johnson

Nigel Forbes Jr.

Emmanuel Gadson

Ivaniuska Dreke-Salgado (Coach)

Karon Pinder-Johnson (Team Manager)





Archery

LeRon Rolle

Lisa Rolle (Coach)





Cycling

Kami Roach

Shirley Mireault (Coach)

Judo

Xavion Johnson

Joshua White (Coach)





Sailing

Joshua Higgins

Eliza Denning





Administrative officials

Adam Waterhouse

Clarence Rolle

Dr Rickey Davis