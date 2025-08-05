Team Bahamas makes a splash at FINA World Aquatics Championships

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

OLYMPIAN Lamar Taylor and Victoria Russell wrapped up competition for Team Bahamas at the FINA LCM World Aquatics Championships in Singapore over the weekend.

The team, which also included the sibling tandem of Mark-Anthony and Zaylie-Elizabeth Thompson, didn’t come away with any medals or second swims, but they all gave it their best shot.

The team was coached by Travano McPhee and managed by Georgia Albury. Cordero Bonamy travelled as the physiotherapist.

Taylor closed out his triple appearance at the championships in the men’s 50m backstroke in a time of 25.45 seconds for 39th overall after placing fourth in the third of seven heats.

Taylor had his highest placing in the men’s 50m freestyle on Friday when he ended up 20th after posting a time of 22.05 for fourth in the 10th of 13 heats.

Taylor, coming off his appearance at the Olympic Games in Paris, France last year, touched the wall first in 48.52 seconds in the ninth of 12 heats of the men’s 100m freestyle on Tuesday.

As he erased his previous Bahamas national record of 48.84, the 22-year-old Taylor ended up 22nd overall.

“Compared to the last worlds, the 50 free and 100 free are getting faster and faster as the standard is being raised,” Taylor said. “I’ve learned what will probably make it back to semifinals and finals next year and what times are starting to become the new normal.”

Also on Saturday, Russell, in the last of her two events, finished 58th overall in the women’s 50m freestyle in 27.59 after she was eighth in the sixth of 11 heats.

The day before on Friday, she made her debut in the women’s 50m butterfly in 29.41.

McPhee said Team Bahamas delivered a commendable performance at the Swimming World Championships, with every athlete giving their all and proudly representing the nation on the global stage.

“The sight of the Bahamian flag waving in the stands was a powerful reminder of the pride and determination each swimmer carried with them,” he said.

“The final two competitors closed out the meet on a high note, particularly Lamar Taylor, who once again demonstrated his world-class talent by setting a new national record and tying one of his existing marks.

“His consistent growth and ability to rise to the occasion at major international meets continue to set a high standard for Bahamian swimming, solidifying his place as a leader in the sport.”

As for Russell, McPhee said she also delivered strong performances during the final two days of competition, leading the way for the female athletes and showing great potential. “Her presence and efforts on this stage may very well inspire a new wave of young female swimmers back home, encouraging more participation and belief in what’s possible,” he said.

On Thursday, Zaylie-Elizabeth Thompson competed in her only event, coming in 47th overall in 59.45 with eighth place in the fifth of nine heats.

Mark-Anthony Thompson, on Tuesday, competed in his final event in the men’s 50m breaststroke where he was 65th overall in 29.88 for 10th in the fourth of nine heats.

Thompson opened competition for Team Bahamas on Monday where he finished 66th in the 100m breaststroke.

He was eighth in the third of eight heats in time of 1:08.56, which was also off his personal best of 1:05.24 that he also achieved at the Bahamas Aquatics’ Nationals in 2023.

“Altogether, this team’s performance reflects a bright future for Bahamian aquatics,” McPhee said. “They’ve not only made the country proud but helped shape a foundation that the next generation can build upon.”

As quickly as he returns home, Taylor is headed out again. He will be traveling with Emmauel Gadson, Marvin Johnson Jr, Elyse Wood, Nigel Forbes and Zoe Williamson to the Junior Pan American Games in Paraguay from August 10-15.

The team will be managed by Karen Johnson and will be coached by Ivaniuska Dreke.

“In the junior Panam, I am hoping to possibly PR (personal best) or swim close to my best times again,” he projected.