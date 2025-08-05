Top athletes clash on our home soil

By Jonathan Burrows

The Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) hosted its 2025 Senior National Track and Field Championships over the weekend at the original Thomas A. Robinson Stadium, bringing together the nation’s top track and field talents on home soil.

The two-day event served as a critical qualifier for athletes trying to qualify for the 2025 World Athletics Championships, set to take place in Tokyo, Japan, from September 13.

Standout athletes from Ghana and the Dominican Republic also competed.

The weekend marked a pivotal moment for Bahamian track and field athletes in their season, providing them with a platform to secure their spot in Tokyo, prepare for upcoming meets, and set a benchmark for their progress.

With a lively home crowd and an electric atmosphere, the BAAA Senior Nationals once again reaffirmed its importance not only as a national competition but as a launching pad for Bahamian athletes to showcase their world-class potential.

New national champions were crowned, as well as some familiar faces. The champions of the various races and field events are as follows.

Track Events

Anthaya Charlton won the Women’s 100-metre dash running under Puma with a time of 11.13 seconds.

Terrance Jones won the Men’s 100-metre dash running unattached with a time of 10.16 seconds. Wanya McCoy would finish second, running unattached with a time of 10.20 seconds.

Anthonique Strachan won the Women’s 200-metre dash running unattached with a time of 22.79 seconds. Steven Gardiner won the Men’s 200-meter dash running under Adidas with a time of 20.42 seconds.

Printassia Johnson won the Women’s 400-meter dash running unattached with a time of 51.25 seconds. Shaunae Miller-Uibo would place second, also running unattached, with a time of 51.41 seconds.

Zandrion Barnes won the Men’s 400-meter dash running unattached with a time of 45.80 seconds.

Devynne Charlton won the women’s 100-meter hurdles running under Puma with a time of 12.74 seconds.

Antoine Andrews won the Men’s 110-meter hurdles running unattached with a time of 13.49 seconds. Oscar Smith would finish second with a time of 13.69, also running unattached, followed by Otto Laing with a time of 14.12 seconds.

Katrina Seymour-Stamps won the Women’s 400-meter hurdles running unattached with a time of 57.99 seconds.

Dennis Williamson won the Men’s 400-meter hurdles running under R.K. Athletics with a time of 53.40 seconds.

Joel Forbes won the Men’s 800-meter run, running under Quick Step, with a time of 1 minute and 58.22 seconds.

Shelvince Jean Baptist won the Men’s 1500-meter run, running under the T-Bird Flyers with a time of 4 minutes and 31.73 seconds.

Johnathan Turner won the Men’s 5000-meter run, running unattached with a time of 17 minutes and 31.44 seconds.

John Kenel Veronat won the Men’s 10000 meter run, running under R.K. Athletics with a time of 50 minutes and 7.92 seconds.

Field Events Laquan Nairn won the Men’s Long Jump with a jump of 7.77 meters.

Anthaya Charlton won the Women’s Long Jump with a jump of 6.40 meters.

Kaiwan Culmer won the Men’s Triple Jump with a jump of 17.29 meters.

Lanaisha Lubin won the Women’s Triple Jump with a jump of 11.72 meters.

Abner Johnson won the Men’s Discus Throw with a throw of 43.33 meters and also the Men’s Shot Put with a throw of 15.17 meters.

Tarjahnaye Green won the Women’s Discus Throw with a throw of 32.20 meters.

Keyshawn Strachan won the Men’s Javelin Throw with a throw of 72.60 meters.

Rhema Otabor won the Women’s Javelin with a throw of 54.38 meters.

Kennedy Hanna won the Women’s Shot Put with a throw of 5.78 meters.

Donald Thomas won the Men’s High Jump with a jump of 2.20 meters.

Kenny Moxey Jr won the Men’s Pole Vault with a vault of 4.30 meters.

The energy inside the old Thomas A Robinson stadium was a clear sign that Bahamian athletics is alive and well.

With strong performances across the board and a renewed sense of urgency, the meet now sets the stage for what promises to be an exciting countdown to the World Athletic Championships.