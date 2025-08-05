Two new faces are on the collegiate tennis landscape

TWO more tennis athletes have announced their signing to play for a collegiate tennis team in the United States in the fall.

Previously, it was Saphirre Ferguson at Coppin State and Dylan Carey at the University of Tennessee Southern and now Khai Rees with Temple University and BreAnn Ferguson at North Carolina Wesleyan University.

Khai will be playing for the Temple Owls who are a part of the American Athletic Conference (AAC), Division I of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

Temple Owls went 11-9 for the 2024/2025 season. BreAnn will be playing for NC Wesleyan battling bishops who captured the 2025 USA South Athletic Conference Tournament title over Southern Virginia.

NC Wesleyan is a Division III NCAA college and a member of the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC).

The Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association congratulates Khai on joining Temple University Men’s Tennis and BreAnn on joining NC Wesleyan Women’s Tennis. Both BreAnn and Khai have represented The Bahamas well on junior national teams. We wish them both the best in the classroom and on the courts.