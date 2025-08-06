Acklins youth set sail

AS part of the 45th Annual Homecoming and Regatta celebrations, the Acklins Trade and Development Association (ATDA) hosted its first-ever Youth Sailing Workshop from July 31 to August 1.

This milestone event was proudly sponsored by the Regatta Desk and BACSWN, aiming to reconnect young men of the island with the age-old tradition of Bahamian sailing.

Over the two-day workshop, participants were introduced to the fundamentals of sailing - learning everything from rigging and tacking to safety and teamwork.

The young sailors were grouped into three teams, each mentored by experienced local captains. The event culminated in a friendly competition that brought out the competitive spirit and pride of Acklins.

Results of the Sailing

Challenge

1st Place – Bain Town Woman, led by Denrick Miller

2nd Place – Ninja, led by Alborn Gibson

3rd Place – Empress, led by Lawrence Bascom

All participants were awarded trophies and prizes in recognition of their hard work, teamwork and sportsmanship.

“Watching these young men gain confidence on the water and work together as teams was truly inspiring,” said Shamika Taylor, the workshop coordinator who worked closely with the boys throughout the workshop.

“This is just the beginning. Next year, we hope to expand the programme and even begin building sloops right here on the island to further preserve our sailing legacy.”