Bahamas launches its sustainable island bid

The Bahamas has launched its participation in the Sustainable Island Challenge to underscore its desire to build a tourism industry that is globally competitive, inclusive and climate smart,

The Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, in collaboration with the Innovate 242 innovation hub and United Nations (UN) tourism, officially launched The Bahamas Sustainable Island Challenge at the 70th UN Tourism Regional Commission for the Americas. The latter event was held from July 31 to August 2, 2025, in Lima, Peru.

Led by Chester Cooper, deputy prime minister and minister of tourism, investments and aviation, the Bahamian delegation formally introduced the Challenge on the international stage. Developed under a co-operation agreement between the ministry and UN Tourism, the Bahamas Sustainable Island Challenge invites start-ups and entrepreneurs to develop solutions aligned with national and global sustainability goals.

Key areas of focus include ocean and marine conservation, community-based tourism and digital transformation. The initiative will last for several months, ending with a ‘pitch’ competition and awards ceremony as part of UN Tourism Tech Adventures: The Bahamas. This will take place in this country;

“The Bahamas Sustainable Island Challenge is more than a competition; it’s an invitation to our brightest minds to help build a more resilient, more innovative and more inclusive tourism economy,” said Mr Cooper.

“Through this initiative, we are giving Bahamians the tools and the global platform to lead in the areas that matter most: Protecting our environment, strengthening our communities, growing entrepreneurs and preparing for the future. This also supports the international advocacy of our Prime Minister Philip Davis on the critical issue of climate change mitigation.”

Ginger Moxey, minister for Grand Bahama, said: “Grand Bahama is proud to serve as the innovation hub for this national initiative. We are uniquely positioned to demonstrate how technology, creativity and local collaboration can fuel sustainable growth and economic recovery, not just here, but across all our islands.”

Latia Duncombe, director-general of tourism, added: “This initiative allows us to tap into the talent and creativity of our people. By supporting ideas that merge sustainability and innovation, we’re helping to future proof our tourism sector while creating real pathways for entrepreneurship, investment and international recognition.”

Natalia Bayone, executive director of UN Tourism, said: “With this challenge, UN Tourism and The Bahamas are joining forces to invest in the country’s greatest asset, its entrepreneurs. We are creating a platform to scale innovative, island-based solutions that are climate-adapted, marine-friendly and community-driven.

“From smart eco-tourism models to digital tools for crisis ready visitor management, we are seeking bold ideas that will shape the future of island destinations. Tourism accounts for over 50 percent of The Bahamas’ GDP, and with a record 11 million international visitors in 2024, the country is at a pivotal moment.

“Innovation is no longer optional; it’s a necessity. By connecting local talent with global visibility, this partnership is not only supporting sustainable growth but unlocking a new generation of high-impact tourism start-ups for The Bahamas.”

The Challenge is hosted on UN Tourism’s global innovation platform, with selected participants gaining access to mentorship, technical support and visibility among international investors and tourism leaders.