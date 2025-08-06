Davis Cup team in win column again

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net





While Donte Armbrister had an easy day on the court, Denali Nottage had to dig down deep to prevail in The Bahamas’ 3-0 sweep over Antigua & Barbuda on day two of the American Zone IV Davis Cup tie in Trinidad & Tobago.

With Armbrister setting the stage with a 6-0, 6-0 whitewashing of Deandre Weeks in the opening matchup of the number two players, Nottage held off highly ranked Jody Maginley in a huge 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 win in the top seeded players’ showdown.

And then in the doubles match, Armbrister teamed up with Kofi Bowe to seal the deal with an impressive 6-0, 6-2 victory. Michael Major Jr was given the day off.

Team captain John Antonas had two words to sum up the team’s performance yesterday: “Excellent. Superb.”

He said they’re getting better and better and he’s anticipating another spectacular show when they take on Suriname today.

A victory would secure their berth into the advancement playoffs to get back into Zone III for next year.

Armbrister said he was happy to get the ball rolling for Team Bahamas.

“I wanted to give Denali the upper hand, so it was good to get the win,” Armbrister said. “I was just focusing on my game because I know that we have been training for the past few months and so we just wanted to implement what we were doing.”

Nottage was referred to as a “bulldog” by Antonas after he watched him take down Maginley, who stands at 6-feet, 6-inches and is in the 300 ranking in the ATP.

The Bahamian national champion said he fed off Armbrister’s victory in the first match.

“My team-mates supported me from the first point to the last point because playing a guy like Jody Maginley, who is well respected around the Caribbean, I was just glad that I got the victory today,” Nottage said.

The Grand Bahamian native said his coaches from Florida instructed him to jump out on Maginley early and break him and just keep the pressure on him.

“The first set I broke him already and it was just easier than I expected,” Nottage said. “In the second set, he came out firing like I expected him to do with his experience,

“But in the third set, it was just who was willing to leave it all out on the court and I did that to come out with the victory.”

Bowe, who played his first doubles match with Armbrister in a loss on Monday, although the Bahamas clinched the tie against , said it’s a good feeling to contribute to the team’s success.

“Our first match was tough. I felt that we could have won it, just to come back and get the first victory takes the pressure off my back,” said the rookie team member.

“I feel comfortable in both matches. I’m just happy that we are playing as well as we are. I don’t see any country here who we feel we can’t beat.”

In sitting out this match, Major Jr said he was still thrilled to cheer them on from the sidelines.

“I was happy that Donte was able to pop out today because everybody’s skill level is high on the team and anyone of us can play out there,” he said.

“This Is a team effort and so I just wanted to be a great team-0mate cheering them on every match. There was so much grit and so much heart out there, especially Denali, who played extremely well to pull off that win and to clinch the tie for us.”

Against Suriname, Nottage said all they have to do is play point by point and match by match and they should be able to come out with another victory.