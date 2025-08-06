Man accused of failed murder attempt

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net





A MAN was remanded to prison after being accused of a failed murder attempt in Montell Heights last month.

Police allege that Alvin Morley Jr, 26, shot and injured Bertram Paul with a handgun on St Jude’s Way on July 26. Paul suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was treated in hospital.

Yesterday, Morley Jr was arraigned on charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The accused was not required to enter a plea. He was informed the matter will be transferred to the Supreme Court via a voluntary bill of indictment, expected to be served on November 27.

Morley Jr was advised of his right to apply for bail in the higher court. He will be held at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS) in the meantime.

Inspector Deon Barr prosecuted the matter, while Ian Cargill represented the accused