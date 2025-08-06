Man accused of pushing woman against car and groping her

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net





A MAN was granted bail yesterday after being accused of pushing a woman against her car and groping her in a supermarket parking lot last week.

Prosecutors allege that Kyle Stubbs, 30, pushed the victim, a 35-year-old woman, against her car and grabbed her behind after she exited Super Value on East Street South on August 2.

Store patrons reportedly came to the woman’s aid after being alerted to the alleged assault.

The defendant denied the offence during his arraignment yesterday and was granted $7,000 bail with one or two sureties.

As part of his bail conditions, he must wear a monitoring device and report to the East Street South Police Station on the last Sunday of every month.

Stubbs’ trial is set for September 23. He ws arraigned before Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans on one count of indecent assault.