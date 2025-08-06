Man charged over deadly drive-by shooting on West St

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net





A MAN was remanded to prison yesterday after being charged with a fatal drive-by shooting on West Street last month.

Acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley charged Jermaine Noulus, 28, with murder.

Noulus, along with accomplices, allegedly shot and killed Jimmy Laurenvil, 31, after pulling up beside him in a dark Japanese vehicle on July 18.

He was not required to enter a plea and was informed that his case will be transferred to the Supreme Court via a voluntary bill of indictment, due for service on November 27.

Ian Cargill represented the accused.