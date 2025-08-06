Ministry partners with ADO to launch Agrarian Awards

The Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources has teamed with the Agricultural Development Organisation (ADO) to launch the 2025 Agrarian Awards.

The awards will be held on October 18, 2025, at Atlantis under the theme ‘Planting with heart and soil’. This year’s ceremony will recognise contributions across the Bahamian agricultural sector and present more than $50,000 in cash and prizes.

The Agrarian Awards are designed to reward excellence and innovation in Bahamian agriculture. From farmers and processors to schools and backyard gardeners, the event is intended to highlight those making a difference towards advancing national food security, agricultural development and sustainability.

Among the featured categories are:

* Minister’s Choice Lifetime Achievement award

* Emerald Pioneer award

* Male Farmer of the Year

* Female Farmer of the Year

* Prime Minister’s Youth Farmer of The Year

* Commercial Farm of the Year

* Governor General’s Community Farm of the Year

* School Farm of the Year

* People’s Choice: Backyard Farmer of the Year

* Agri-Processor of the Year

Pericles Maillis has been named as the recipient of the Minister’s Choice Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his decades-long service to agricultural innovation and sustainable farming. Meanwhile, the Emerald Pioneer Award will go to Forrester Bowe.

Jomo Campbell, minister of agriculture and marine resources, said: “The Agrarian Awards is about more than recognition – it’s about empowerment. It’s about saying to every farmer, processor and agri-innovator across our islands: We see you, we value you and we believe that agriculture is a pillar of our nation’s future. Planting with heart and soil means growing with intention, and that’s exactly what this celebration is about.”

“This celebration affirms that agriculture is not behind us, but rather it is ahead of us,” said ADO executive chairman, Philip Smith. “Our farmers deserve more than our gratitude; they deserve visibility, respect and investment. ADO is proud to honour those planting the future today.” Nominations are now open and will end at midnight on September 1.

To nominate an individual, school or community group, Bahamians are encouraged to visit adobahamas.org where forms and instructions are available.

To nominate for the People’s Choice Backyard Farmer of the Year, send a photo or video to AgrarianAwards@gmail.com and your farm will be posted to its Facebook page. To vote for the People’s Choice Backyard Farm of the Year, Bahamians must like and follow the Ministry’s page. Whoever has the most followers will win the $2,500 prize.

Sponsors for the Agrarian Awards include Royal Caribbean; Royal Bank of Canada; the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI); Super Value, Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD); Tourism Development Corporation; Caribbean Bottling; Bahamasair; and Aliv.