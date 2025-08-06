Retired public health workers in GB call on govt to assist them with rising cost of living

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

RETIRED public health workers in Grand Bahama are calling for a pension increase and additional government tax concessions in response to the rising cost of living, which they say is straining their fixed incomes.

The workers, represented by the Grand Bahama Health Services Retirees Alliance – formed last year – believe the current pension system should be revisited and are urging the government to work with them to address their concerns.

“Our pension remains the same, while the cost of living continues to rise,” said Alexander Burrows, the alliance’s trustee. “We remain where we are financially from the time we retired.”

“We are still paying taxes. We are still a good chunk of this community, and we’re asking the government to understand that,” he said.

He noted that while current government employees benefit from salary increases, retirees do not, despite continuing to pay taxes and contribute to society.

“There are some things we think the government, who was once our employer, can do to assist us who would have already labored in the vineyard,” he said. “And that is to revisit the pension system.”

The association said it is seeking a meeting with the Public Hospitals Authority and government officials to further discuss the issue.

In addition, the group wants to explore the possibility of Value-Added Tax (VAT) concessions and other forms of financial relief specifically for retirees.

Mr Burrows also suggested that retirees be issued a special smart card to help offset expenses, possibly for groceries, medication, or other necessities.

While acknowledging the government has many obligations, he stressed that retirees should not be overlooked.

He added that the organisation hopes to give back by launching a community garden or farm on the Rand Memorial Hospital grounds, where retirees can grow fresh, nutritious food for patients and promote healthy lifestyles.

“There’s a lot of land on the Rand property we could use,” Mr Burrows said. “We want to create a space where all retirees can contribute to something meaningful.

Reverend Sheryl Bain, vice president of the alliance, said members also plan to provide volunteer services.

“Most executives and members have a wealth of knowledge and experience we want to share,” she said.

Their comments come as the organisation marked its first anniversary since its official establishment on August 19, 2024.

Among other things, the group aims to offer soft skills training, experience-based guidance, and public engagement. Plans are also underway to establish a help desk to support both the public and the Grand Bahama Health Services in its goal of delivering quality healthcare.