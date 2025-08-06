Steven Gardiner wins the national title in 200 metres

By JONATHAN BURROWS





OLYMPIC gold medallist Steven Gardiner added another milestone to his decorated track and field career this past weekend, claiming his first national title in the men’s 200-metre sprint in the BAAA Senior National Track and Field Championships at the original Thomas A. Robinson Stadium.

Running under Adidas, Gardiner clocked a winning time of 20.42 seconds, showcasing his versatility and continued dominance in the sprints. Known primarily for his world-class performances in the 400 metres, Gardiner’s victory in the half-lap event marked a significant moment in his career, proving strength across multiple sprint disciplines.

“It feels great, my first 200 national title. It feels amazing to be back after a few rough years, so I’m just glad to be back and seeing everybody on the track doing their thing,” Gardiner said.

“It’s always amazing, there’s no place like home, and I’m just excited to see everybody who came out in support of all of our athletes,” he added on what it feels like winning on home soil.

Gardiner also confirmed that he will be competing in the 200-meter sprint and 4x100-meter relay at the NACAC Championships, scheduled to begin on August 15 in Freeport, Grand Bahama. The meet will serve as a key tune-up ahead of the 2025 World Athletics Championships, set for September 13 in Tokyo, Japan.

“There are a few things I need to work on, but that’s between me and my coach. All I want to do is just stay healthy… no more setbacks,” Gardiner said.

Looking ahead to Tokyo, Gardiner expressed his expectations.

“It’s going to be fast… It’s like every year, humans are getting faster, so I have to stay on my ‘A’ game, and make sure I go in there with no injuries,” Gardiner said.

With momentum building from his strong showing in Nassau and the NACAC Championships next on the calendar, Gardiner appears poised for another standout performance as he sets his sights firmly on Tokyo.