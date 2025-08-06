‘Tum Tum’ named head coach of national team in FIBA AmeriCup tourney

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net





FORMER men’s national team player Lourawls “Tum Tum” Nairn, now back in the collegiate ranks as an associate head coach, has been named as the head coach for the men’s national team that will compete in the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup tournament.

The Bahamas Basketball Federation made the announcement on Tuesday, just ahead of the final selection of the team that will be officially named today for the tournament, scheduled for August 22-31 in Managua, Nicaragua.

The Bahamas will play out of Group A with the United States, Brazil and Uruguay. The Bahamas will play its first game against the United States on August 23.

From the tournament, the top three teams in each of the four groups will advance to the FIBA World Cup 2027 Americas Qualifiers and a shot at the 2027 FIBA World Cup.

While the final team has not yet been selected, Nairn said he’s thrilled to be heading the squad in the absence of men’s head coach Chris DeMarco.

“I’m just grateful, thankful and humbled by it, although it happened so quickly,” said Nairn, who is now devoting his time as a coach after he slowly transitioned from playing.

Nairn, however, said it’s going to be an exciting time as he continues to work with some of the players whom he played with and the new core of players coming on stream.

“Obviously, they got to see me as a player on the team, but now as their coach, I just want to spend time with them, getting to know them,” he said.

As for the tournament, Nairn said the expectation is to win.

“We want to continue to move Bahamas Basketball forward,” he stated. “The future is very bright for Bahamas Basketball. Compared to when I was growing up, the players are getting better and better, so I am expecting some great things from them.”

Nairn, the older brother of Bahamian long jumper LaQuan Nairn, is currently the associate head coach of the men’s Falcons basketball team at Bowling Green State University.

“It’s been going great. I’m learning a lot and my boss is letting me take on this responsibility as the men’s head coach, so I’m really appreciative of that.”

LJ Rose, the manager of the men’s team, said they are thrilled to have “Tum” leading as head coach for the AmeriCup.

“He’s a tremendous leader and an emerging star in the coaching world,” said Rose, who was a former team-mate of Nairn when they both played for the national team. “Tum has been outstanding for us as a player, and I have no doubt he’ll bring that same passion and excellence to his role on the sidelines. I’m excited to see him continue to grow and make an impact as a coach. Everything about Tum screams 242”Demarco, the men’s head coach of the Bahamas National Team, said Nairn fits the bill as he continues to make his transition from being a player to a coach.

“Tum Tum’s move from player to coach isn’t new. It’s just a return to where it all started,” said DeMarco, an assistant coach of the Golden State Warriors in the National Basketball Association.

“He’s been a steady presence in Bahamian basketball for years, trusted not just for his talent, but for how he carries himself. What separates Tum is how deeply he cares for his team, his country, and the responsibility that comes with representing both.”

DeMarco, who had the opportunity to coach Nairn while he played for the men;s team, said what Nairn brings can’t be taught.

“It’s who he is and it’s why he’s a natural leader,” DeMarco summed up.