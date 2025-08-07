Acting director of sports and BVF reps meet with stakeholders of CAZOVA Caribbean Volleyball Championships

KELSIE Johnson-Sills, the acting director of sports, and representatives of the Bahamas Volleyball Federation met at the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, with stakeholders for the upcoming 2025 CAZOVA Caribbean Volleyball Championships.

Seven men’s teams and six women’s teams from throughout the region are scheduled to be in The Bahamas for the event, which is slated to officially open on August 16.

The Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium will be the venue for the championships.

Among those present at the meeting were representatives from the Royal Bahamas Police and Defence Force, the Ministries with Responsibility for Foreign Affairs, Health and Wellness, Social Services and Tourism; and the Bahamas Information Services.