EDITORIAL: Do as I say not as I do

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis seems to have a new political motto – do as I say, not as I do.

There is a scene in the classic movie Casablanca, when the police captain Renard closes down the club with a declaration of how he is “shocked, shocked to find that gambling is going on in here”, a moment before a member of staff comes forward and hands him some money while saying: “Your winnings, sir.”

Yesterday, Mr Davis lamented the lack of civility in politics, saying: “Today, we don’t just argue – we attack. We don’t just disagree – we despise. It’s not enough for someone to be wrong in our eyes – now we must make them out to be wicked, corrupt, irredeemable.”

He added: “I want to say this clearly, as our prime minister, but more than that, as your neighbour: I am deeply afraid of what politics is making us become.”

Mr Davis is no newcomer to politics. Much of his life has seen him involved in politics. He has been part of multiple administrations. He has been deputy prime minister and now holds the top job.

He has had ample opportunity to change the tone of politics over the years – there has been little sign of any inclination to do so.

In his time as prime minister, he has called for stories about murder to be taken off the front page. Back in 2012, when billboards were put up with the murder count under the FNM administration, Mr Davis was all for it. When the signs were torn down by what he called “FNM goon” squads, he declared: “We cannot hide the truth and we cannot suppress the facts.”

At the time, he added: “We cannot hide the truth. Are we about hiding the truth? Are we going to be concerned about the impression that the truth gives?”

There was no effort to talk about the need for a lack of hostility then – and calling people goon squads is certainly far from civil.

In recent times, he has accused the executive editor of the Guardian of drinking “the Kool-Aid of the FNM” for daring to write a story that was accurate, and pointing out the fact her brother is running for the FNM as if brother and sister do not have their own free minds and can do as they please. In describing Candia Dames, he said she “is supposed to be a seasoned journalist”. No apology has been forthcoming from a man apparently so concerned with hostility.

Then there were his attacks on Michael Pintard, no more hostile than when he said Mr Pintard “is a seat warmer who answers to the same old forces that failed this country time and time again”.

He went on tauntingly to say: “What real job has he ever had? What has he ever built?”

Mr Davis talked in mocking tones of Mr Pintard’s history as a poet and actor – much to the frustration of other Bahamians who are part of the creative community, as dismissing Mr Pintard’s creative achievements shows a certain attitude towards all such individuals.

If Mr Davis wishes there to be more civility in politics, then physician, heal thyself.

Then in an interesting juxtaposition, today we have word of Shanendon Cartwright being suspended from the House of Assembly. He was found to have made inappropriate remarks in Parliament, but refused to apologise – and under our system, that justifies his suspension. Whether the decision was correct or not as to his behaviour in Parliament, once he was found to have done so, the rules stipulate what follows from there.

Only here is the thing, Mr Davis told the House of Assembly yesterday that he did not project a fiscal surplus for April of $135.4m – even though he did. It is clearly written in his Budget communication for this year.

So if Mr Cartwright has must apologise, well if Mr Davis has misled Parliament, he must do so too.

Unless, of course, it is a case of do as I say, not as I do.