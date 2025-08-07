FNM leader: Leadership must come from among the Junkanoo community

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net





JUNKANOOERS must remain central in shaping the cultural parade, insists Free National Movement (FNM) leader Michael Pintard, who cautioned the government against assuming too much authority in the future of Junkanoo.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament yesterday, Mr Pintard admitted that while more structure is needed, the primary leadership must come from within the Junkanoo community.

“Junkanooers ought to be at the forefront of coordinating the development of the craft, the festival dimension of it, the rushing, whether it is on Bay Street or in a stadium,” he said, “not that there is not a need for structure, not that there is not a role for government, but the principal roles ought to be played by Junkanooers.”

His comments come amid ongoing tensions between the government and the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP) over the proposed National Junkanoo Authority Bill.

The JCNP has suspended all parading activity in protest of the draft legislation, which it says reverses two decades of self-governance and represents government overreach.

Mr Pintard, who previously described a Junkanoo Authority as essential to the festival’s growth when he served as Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture in 2018, deflected when asked about that stance yesterday, saying he would speak more comprehensively on the issue at a later date.

He acknowledged concerns that politicians have been interfering in individual Junkanoo groups for political or personal reasons, adding that this should not be the case.

Last night, the government said public consultation would begin on Monday - with the launch of a dedicated website where people can read legislation and offer comments.

In a statement released last night by the Office of the Prime Minister, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg hit back at Mr Pintard, saying: “This is a time to come together. But instead of unity, Michael Pintard has chosen confusion. He is now campaigning against the very thing he once called for. When he was Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, he said the country needed a Junkanoo Commission. He organised consultations. He told the media that a national governing body was essential. He began the process. Today, he wants to pretend that never happened.”

The bill proposes a 15-member governing body appointed by the minister, representing stakeholders from New Providence, Grand Bahama, the Family Islands, and cultural institutions. It would regulate national parades, administer funding, issue licences, manage a National Junkanoo Fund, and create for-profit subsidiaries.

Mr Pintard said if elected, his government plans to restructure how several boards are organised.

He said the FNM believes boards should be dominated by members of civil society and sector organisations, structured in a way that prevents politicians from making arbitrary changes without first returning to Parliament to amend the governing provisions

“In the case of the creative arts, we need more of the creatives in charge of helping to push the industry,” Mr Pintard said. “They know better than the policy maker and what we do not need is more politics influencing every single thing.”

Last night, Mr Bowleg said the authority does not give more power to the minister - saying “it transfers that power to an independent body made up of Junkanooers, educators, cultural leaders, and stakeholders from every island”.

However, there have been concerns from parts of the Junkanoo community as the members of the authority would be appointed by the minister.