Fraternity hosts its annual charity golf tourney on Royal Blue course

By Jonathan Burrows





THE Pi Xi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity hosted its second annual charity golf tournament at the Royal Blue Golf Course on Monday, August 4.

The event, which began at 9am and stretched across five hours of competitive play, served as a major fundraiser for fraternity brother Sean Blyden, who is currently preparing for a heart transplant and the extensive recovery process that will follow.

The tournament drew a strong show of support from the local fraternity community, community sponsors, and friends for the cause.

The Global Sun team won the tournament with a total of 41.9 points.

In second place was the team of Larry Wilson, John Minns, Owen Forbes and Reno Horton, with a total of 43.2 points.

Third place went to the Fidelity Bank team with a total of 43.4 points.

Along with the main event of the tournament, special events were held. These events include Men’s Longest Drive won by Richard Gibson Jr, Men’s Closest Pin won by Hortis Miller, Ladies’ Longest Drive won by Jackie Longley, and Ladies’ Closest Pin won by Karyn Brooks.

Sponsors for this year’s event included Global Sun, The Insurance Committee of The Bahamas, and gaming company Asure Win, whose owners, Lee Brice and Garvin Newbold, were in attendance to show their support. “It was a real tight competition, and I’m so pleased with how everyone came together to assist a brother in need. We had people come in from as far as New York and Chicago just to play in the tournament, which I think speaks volumes.

“The energy, generosity, and determination shown today truly embodied the spirit of our golf community, brought golfers out, and they had a great day of golf. But better yet, helped a true Bahamian brother in need,” said event organiser Gina Gonzalez-Rolle.

For Blyden, the outpouring of support was both humbling and deeply moving.

“Firstly, I would like to thank God from whom my blessings flow and on whom I have put my faith and trust to get me through this process.

“Special thanks to Ms Gina Rolle, who was the organiser of this event. To every and anyone that helped in the background or worked the event, we couldn’t have done it without you,” said Blyden.

The fraternity has vowed to continue raising funds and awareness around Sean’s journey.

Monday’s event served not only as a golf tournament but as a powerful reminder of what true brotherhood and community action look like.