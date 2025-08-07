Friends of Exuma donates $30k to Exuma Arts Network to assist kids art and creativity camp

More than two dozen young people in Exuma took part in a three-week summer art and creativity camp - with a helping hand from a local community organisation.

Friends of Exuma donated $30,000 to the Exuma Arts Network (EAN) to make this year’s camp a reality.

Artist Sann Sann Lam started discussion of the arts network in 2020, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Art Gallery of The Bahamas, and began hosting artists and a travelling show by the following year. In 2021, EAN held its first summer camp.

“We just completed our fourth summer camp – it was a wonderful success,” said Lam.

“Our primary thing is to create a creative community in a non-judgmental environment which gives children a sense of safety and security in our space.”

She added: “They are able to thrive and feel more confident, it sparks more in themselves, creates personal growth and a connection with others, and also it’s a place to have fun in a healthy environment, with a healthy lifestyle. We are not necessarily trying to create Picassos but to allow those who are interested in trying it to have a go and to explore themselves.”

Among those who have taken part are Amy Butler, a member of the board of Friends of Exuma, and her daughter Faith. For the past two summers, Butler has flown in from Kansas to volunteer.

Dr Kathleen Sealy, a marine biologist, author of dozens of publications and artist, also ran what Lam called “an amazing workshop” with the children, incorporating images of different species, while Katarina Danks worked with the youngsters on movement and dance.

The original camp had just four or five participants. This year, the number grew to 25 students between 6 and 16 years old.

“We could not do this without Friends of Exuma. They are not just the funds. They are mentors and they give us credibility and keep us accountable. We have to keep records and provide reports. It shows we are trustworthy,” said Lam. “There is no way we could afford to do what we do without FOE – that includes buying healthy snacks, just buying fruit and healthy food for their brains!”

A native of Toronto, Lam now lives in Exuma with her husband and has a studio in George Town. For more information about her work and classes for children and adults, contact sannsannlam@gmail.com.

Friends of Exuma was founded in 2020 to give back to the community and to encourage donors to support Exuma. For more information, visit exumafriends.org.