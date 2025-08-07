Kino Burrows: ‘Tum Tum is the ultimate patriot’

By Jonathan Burrows





VETERAN Bahamian basketball forward Jaraun “Kino” Burrows has shared his strong public support for newly appointed head coach of the 2025 FIBA Americup Bahamas men’s national team, Lourawls “Tum Tum” Nairn Jr.

His comments came during a press conference held yesterday at the Baha Mar Convention Center, where the Bahamas Basketball Federation officially unveiled the men’s national team roster.

The event marked a pivotal moment for the national programme as it transitions to a new generation of leadership, with Nairn Jr. stepping into the head-coaching role following a distinguished playing career both internationally and as a leader on Team Bahamas.

Burrows, one of the most experienced and decorated players in Bahamian basketball history, made it clear that the team is in capable hands.

“It’s an awesome feeling. I feel like I’ve been playing for Tum Tum already because he is our leader, our vocal leader, that guy who, alongside me, has been keeping guys accountable. He has the voice. He’s able to talk to anyboby, not everybody could get in the middle of NBA guys when they not happy so its always been like we have had another coach on the court so, when I heard the news, I was very excited because now it’s an opportunity for him to finally get on the sideline and also the country for which Tum Tum is the ultimate patriot,” said Burrows.

As the Bahamas prepares to compete in the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup in Managua, Nicaragua, the presence of both seasoned veterans like Burrows and forward-thinking leadership from Nairn offers a compelling foundation for the team.