Man denies raping 14-year-old grandniece and paying hush money

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net





A MAN yesterday denied raping his 14-year-old grandniece twice in 2021 and to paying her hush money.

The 59-year-old male, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the minor, interrupted prosecutor Cephia Pinder-Moss during her closing submissions and disputed her claims before being cautioned by the bailiff and court officials.

The defendant stood trial for two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse before Justice Neil Braithwaite.

The defendant allegedly had sexual intercourse with his underaged relative at his residence on May 25, 2021.

He was accused of once again having sexual intercourse with the same girl on May 28, 2021.

Mrs Pinder-Moss told the jury that on March 22, 2021, that the complainant went to the defendant’s home to drop off a DVD player and charger.

The attorney recounted the girl’s testimony where she claimed that the defendant told her to give him her private parts.

Following this, the defendant allegedly told the child not to tell anyone and gave her money on multiple occasions to keep quiet.

Mrs Pinder-Moss said that May 21, 2021, the defendant allegedly told the complainant that it was “time to pay up” before raping the child.

The attorney recalled the complainant’s testimony that the defendant allegedly locked the door to his house and placed his hand on his mouth to keep her quiet during the alleged sex assault.

Mrs Pinder-Moss said the defendant allegedly threatened to hurt the girl’s mother and sister if she was not quiet about the sexual assault.

The attorney said the defendant allegedly raped the girl again on May 28, 2021, and once more allegedly attempted to bribe her into silence.

Mrs Pinder-Moss said the complainant trusted her uncle and did not think he was capable of hurting her prior to these incidents.

The complainant reportedly told her mother of the alleged assault sometime in June but could only do so through text.

Mrs Pinder-Moss said the complainant broke down in tears during her testimony but was able to finish after being allowed a moment to compose herself.

The attorney said the complainant’s mother testified that she noticed that her daughter had become withdrawn in a two-week span after the alleged incidents and had started to wear boys clothing.

The mother’s suspicion was further aroused when she noticed the defendant being nicer to the complainant and giving her cash. She was also allegedly offered cash by the defendant.

Since the incident, the complainant has moved out of the family complex in which both she and the defendant had property.

Mrs Pinder-Moss said the complainant’s mother had moved her elsewhere for her own protection.

The defendant denied letting the girl into his house and committing the alleged offence.

Marianne Cadet represented the accused.