Man waiting on murder trial remanded over bail breaches

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net





A MAN was sentenced to six months in prison yesterday after admitting to assaulting another man with a handgun during a confrontation in New Providence on July 17.

Alexander Smith, 38, pleaded guilty to assaulting Charles Saunders and accepted the facts of the case before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley.

In addition to his six-month sentence, he was ordered to compensate Mr Saunders $1,000 or face an additional six months in prison.

Smith is expected to return to court for a report on September 4.

Inspector Deon Barr prosecuted the case.