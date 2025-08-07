Pheron Charlton to host his inaugural TM Baseball Academy Summer Camp

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net





BEFORE he returns to Florida Memorial University to complete his senior year with the Lions men’s baseball team, Bahamian Pheron Charlton will host his inaugural TM Baseball Academy Baseball Summer Camp.

The camp is scheduled for 9am to 1pm August 11-13 at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex and is open to all interested players between the ages of five and 13 years.

“The camp is a more developmental base, working on kids’ athleticism and their mental aspect of the game, considering that the game is 90 per cent mental,” Charlton said.

“The camp is going to be designed around having fun, but it will enhance the various aspects of the game as we concentrate on speed and agility. They will also participate in drills to improve their baserunning, sliding techniques and overall their athleticism.”

Charlton, a 2021 graduate of St Augustine’s College and a former junior player in the Freedom Farm Baseball League and senior player in the Junior Baseball League of Nassau, is expected to be joined by coach Tony Miranda out of Los Angeles, along with a number of local and international players.

“Growing up as a kid, I’ve been a part of many baseball camps, so this is my way of giving back,” said the 21-year-old Charlton.

“When I was growing up, I had someone do it for me, so this is my way of giving back to the younger generation.

“But with me being a college baseball player, I could provide my input and to let them know what it takes to get from high school in The Bahamas to college in the United States and to be able to play baseball and to compete at that level.”

Unlike many of his peers, who opted to go directly to the professional baseball ranks, Charlton said he was always keen about his education and he wanted to get that experience before he ventured into the pros.

“Not to say that I’m pushing the pro ranks aside, but education was more important for me to pursue so that at the end of the day, I can have something in my back pocket,” he said.

“My experience so far has been great. In the 2024-35 season, I was named an AAC AllAmerican, I was ranked in the top 45 in the ACC college players and I was invited to participate in the 2024 Minority Baseball Prospects HBCU All-Star in Houston, Texas.”

During the showcase, Charlton said he got to meet players from all over the United States, something he probably would not have experienced had he taken the pro rank. And to top it off, with his family in the stands, he was able to win the Fastest Man award in a 60-dash race, which was “an amazing feeling for me to be able to walk away with something.”

Now as he prepares for his final year of college eligibility, Chrlton said he’s looking forward to making the best of it and hopefully get himself in a position to be a contender for the Major League Draft next year.

“I want to come out as the Conference player of the year and take my talent to the professional ranks,” said hrlton, who is pursuing his masters degree in Business Administration.

“I’m looking at the draft, but I’m also looking at any possible ways that I can get my pro career started. I’m really hoping that I can get through during the draft.”

But with all of that ahead of him, Charlton said he’s just focusing right now on Monday through Wednesday when he conducts his summer camp here.

“Ever since I’ve been coming back home during the summer, I’ve been going to the JBLN and Freedom Farm fields to watch the games,” he said.

“Every time I went, I was able to watch the younger kids and so I wanted to put on this camp so that they can learn from what I’ve experienced. I think it;s going to be. blessing. I can’t wait for them to put on their jerseys and start competing in the camp.:”

Once this one is done, Charlton said he will definitely be back for an encore. He encouraged the Bahamian public to stay tuned because there are some other projects in the works.

He thanked Royal Star Assurance Insurance Company for coming on board as a sponsor and for the support that he’s gotten from his family, especially his parents, Judith and Prince.

“My family support is everything to me,” he said. “I’ve always been family oriented and me and my cousins all grew up very close,” he said. “So to have them all supporting me is going to be something that I hold near and dear to me.”

Charlton, who stands at 5-feet, 11-inches, is an infielder who transferred from Georgia State University to FMU where he helped the Lions to post a 21-26 win-loss record and 12-16 in the Sun Conference.

To his credit, Charlton accumulated a batting average of .276 in 43 games and 126 at-bats with 35 hits, including three doubles, a pair of home runs, 18 walks, eight hit by pitch and 28 strikeouts, 41 stolen bases and 33 runs scored.

The Lions, coached by Wilberto Ramos, will begin their 2025 season in February and should wrap up in May right around the time that Chsrlton should be graduating from FMU.







