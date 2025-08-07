Pintard: Despite candidate selection dissatisfaction we will emerge united

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net





FREE National Movement (FNM) leader Michael Pintard said yesterday he values the efforts of all party aspirants and expects them to contribute to the party’s success despite some internal dissatisfaction over recent candidate selections.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Mr Pintard acknowledged the disappointment within some FNM branches over recent picks, but insisted that all aspirants remain valued and respected.

He also called for patience and discipline among supporters, noting that while there may be some bumps in the road, “at the end of the day, we will emerge as a united force ready to govern this country”.

His comments come amid ongoing tensions between the party’s leadership and several constituency branches.

The FNM’s Killarney, South Beach and Bamboo Town associations have all raised objections to recent candidate selections, publicly warning the decision could cost the party the seat.

Bamboo Town Association chairwoman Monique Seymour claimed the party’s rejection of former MP Renward Wells was tied to his past support for former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis — a claim party officials have rejected.

“In every political organisation, when you have far more entrants or aspirants than positions, you will have persons who will be disappointed,” Mr Pintard said.

“We value all of them. They have made contributions in the past. We expect that they will make contributions leading up to the election, and they will play a pivotal role in helping us to govern this country effectively,” he said.

On the broader candidate selection process, Mr Pintard said the party is excited about its progress and plans to unveil its second slate of candidates soon.