Police investigate suspected drowning

POLICE are investigating the suspected drowning of an 89-year-old man at Montague Beach on Tuesday.
According to initial reports, officers were alerted shortly before 4pm that the man had encountered difficulties while swimming and had to be rescued from the water.
He was taken to hospital by private vehicle before police and emergency services arrived. He was later pronounced dead.
Investigations are ongoing.
