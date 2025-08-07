Psychological evaluation ordered for man accused of shop break-in

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net





A MAN was ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation after displaying erratic behaviour in court yesterday while facing a shopbreaking charge.

Duran Johnson, 33, was arraigned before Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly Burrows, accused of breaking into the Bearded Clam on Bay Street on July 2.

Although Johnson pleaded not guilty, prosecutor Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom objected to bail, citing the defendant’s twitchy and erratic behaviour during proceedings.

The court ordered that Johnson undergo psychiatric evaluation and drug counselling while on remand at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

He is expected to return to court for a report on September 17.