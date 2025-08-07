THE sports calendar

NP AMATEUR

BASEBALL

LEAGUE

WITH its playoffs completed, the New Providence Amateur Baseball League is now looking to crown its initial champions.

The NPABL is scheduled to begin its best-of-five championship series between the Blue Reapers Baseball team, led by Alfred Ferguson Jr against the Rebels, led by Junel Bain, 8pm Friday night at the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium. The Blue Reapers swept aside the Joshua Outlawz 2-0 in their playoff matchup, while the Rebels ousted the Sharks in a two-game sweep as well.

NP SOFTBALL

AFTER taking a break over the holiday weekend to host their Dwaine ‘Mann’ Stevens Memorial Tournament, the New Providence Softball Association is scheduled to resume its regular season this week.

Here’s a look at the games on tap in the Bankers’ Field at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex.

Thursday

7pm - Sunshine Auto Wildcats vs Black Scorpions

9pm - Chances Mighty Mitts vs Gremlins

Saturday

7pm - Sunshine Auto Wildcats vs Platinum Lady Sharks

9pm - Titans vs Chances Mighty Mitts