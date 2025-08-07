THE sports calendar

NP AMATEUR
BASEBALL
LEAGUE
WITH its playoffs completed, the New Providence Amateur Baseball League is now looking to crown its initial champions.
The NPABL is scheduled to begin its best-of-five championship series between the Blue Reapers Baseball team, led by Alfred Ferguson Jr against the Rebels, led by Junel Bain, 8pm Friday night at the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium. The Blue Reapers swept aside the Joshua Outlawz 2-0 in their playoff matchup, while the Rebels ousted the Sharks in a two-game sweep as well.
NP SOFTBALL
AFTER taking a break over the holiday weekend to host their Dwaine ‘Mann’ Stevens Memorial Tournament, the New Providence Softball Association is scheduled to resume its regular season this week.
Here’s a look at the games on tap in the Bankers’ Field at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex.
Thursday
7pm - Sunshine Auto Wildcats vs Black Scorpions
9pm - Chances Mighty Mitts vs Gremlins
Saturday
7pm - Sunshine Auto Wildcats vs Platinum Lady Sharks
9pm - Titans vs Chances Mighty Mitts
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
OpenID