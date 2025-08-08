BTC hails ‘Blue Letter Day’ as GB fully fibre

The Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) yesterday said all Grand Bahama subscribers have been migrated to its new fibre-optic technology with more than 23,500 homes passed by the network.

Sameer Bhatti, BTC’s chief executive, described the infrastructure investment as a “Blue Letter Day” for the carrier, Grand Bahama and the wider Bahamas as it will boost Internet connectivity, capacity and speed.

“Today is a proud and historic day for BTC, particularly our Grand Bahama team and, most importantly, our customers,” said Mr Bhatti, referring to the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. “We’ve not only rebuilt our network in Grand Bahama, but we’ve also reimagined the future.

“Grand Bahama is no longer just restored; it’s now the national leader in digital infrastructure. We’ve reached our goal of fully fiberising the island to deliver a faster, more reliable and more valuable user experience for residents and commercial customers. Technology is no longer just a tool; rather, an engine that shapes every facet of Bahamian life.”

Dominic Petty, BTC’s executive senior manager for the Northern Bahamas, added: “Fibre is a game changer. The unmatched speed, reliability and future-ready capabilities mean residents can now truly thrive in a digital first world.

“This network lays the foundation for Grand Bahama to become the nation’s first Smart City. We want Grand Bahamians to know that BTC is committed to delivering exceptional connectivity and value. Despite challenges, we steered the course. This milestone not only benefits current users but paves the way for future innovation and services.”

BTC last year decommissioned its legacy copper services to signal the end of the “plain old telephone services” era and the complete transition to fibre. Grand Bahama is now fully fibreised and can leverage digital technology to connect, protect and enhance the lives of residents.

BTC began its national fibre roll-out in 2016, starting with New Providence. Since then, the carrier has brought fibre connectivity to parts of Exuma, Abaco, San Salvador, Rum Cay, Long Island, Cat Island and now fully to Grand Bahama.