Dencil Clarke All-Stars defeat the Brother John Williams All-Stars 9-8

THE New Providence Oldtimers Softball Association opened its 2025 season this past weekend with its All-Star Classic at the Archdeacon William Thompson Softball Park at the Southern Recreational Grounds.

The classic was held in honour of former players John ‘Brother John’ Williams (deceased) and Rev. Dencil Clarke.

• Here’s a list of the players who were selected to participate on the two teams:

John Williams All-Stars, managed by Sandy Morley of Da Boyz and coached by Roberts Cox, Divers and Peter Rahming, Corner Boyz.

Pitchers - Val Mu7nroe (Rebels) and Andrick John (Masqueraiders).

Catchers - Kevin Hinsey (Pokers) and Greg Smith (Divers).

First base - Raymond Rolle (Rebels) and Michel Saunders (Vipers).

Second base - William Delancy (Masqueraders) and R=ivardo Major (Rebels).

Third base - Marvin Wood (Da Boyz) and Balton Daxon (Pokers).

Shortstop - David Gardiner (KC Construction) and Ron Demeritte (Pokers).

Left field - Warfield Bain (KC Construction) and Garvin Williams (Divers).

Center field - Garfield Bethel (Da Boyz) and Gerrino Saunders (Rebels).

Right field - Christipher Turnquest (Divers) and Simeon Dean (KC Construction).

Utility players - Nkomo Ferguson (Corner Boyz), Carvin Cummings (Masquraiders), Mivhael Smith (KC Construction) and Stephen Brown (Da Boyz).

Dencil Clarke All-Stars, managed by Gary Johnson (Masquraiders) and coached by Clelia Armbrister (KC Construction) and Stephen Sands (Poker).

Pitchers - Moses Johnson (Divers) and Vernon Bowles (KC Construction).

Catchers - John Lockhart *(Corner Boyz) and Everette Neely (Rebels).

First base - Philip Culmer (Masquaraiders) and Benson Young (Pokers).

Second base - Teran Wood (Da Boyz) and Stephen Beneby (Vipers).

Third base - Arthur Hamiltopn (Masquraiders) and Demot Charlow (KC Construction).

Shortstop - Brandon Major (Rebels) and Amngelo Dillet (KC Construction).

Left field - Kevin Smith (KC Construction) and Wayne Farquharson (Drifters).

Center field - Sherman Ferguson (Rebels) and Patrick Lockhart (Divers).

Right field - Jamaal Ferguson (Masquraiders) and Jamaal Johnson (Corner Boyz).

Utility players - Charles Rolle (Da Boyz), Marcantel Pratt (KC Construction), Shawn Culmer (Pokers) and Audrial Farquharson (Masraiders).