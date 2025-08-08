DPM named Americas’ vice-president to UN tourism body

The Deputy Prime Minister has been elected as vice-president of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) General Assembly representing the Americas region.

Chester Cooper, also minister of tourism, investments and aviation, will serve in this capacity for the 2025 term. The UNWTO General Assembly is the supreme decision-making body for the organisation, and is responsible for electing officers, adopting policies and guiding the global tourism agenda.

The Ministry of Tourism, in a statement, said Mr Cooper’s serving as vice-president places The Bahamas in a position to influence international tourism policy and collaborate on sustainable development priorities across the region.

The election took place during the official UNWTO Regional Commission for the Americas session held in Lima, Peru, on August 1, where member states voted by secret ballot.

While The Bahamas previously held a vice-presidency at the 21st UNWTO General Assembly in 2015, Mr Cooper’s election will see the country once again assuming a visible role on the world stage at a time when tourism faces both opportunities and complex challenges.

“This appointment is the result of strong regional partnerships and a shared vision for a more resilient and inclusive tourism sector,” said Mr Cooper. “It is an honour to represent The Bahamas and the Caribbean at this level, and I am committed to ensuring that our collective voice helps shape the future of global tourism policy and practice.”

“This is an important moment for our country and for Caribbean leadership,” said Latia Duncombe, the director-general of tourism. “Deputy prime minister Cooper’s election is a powerful endorsement of his leadership and the high regard in which The Bahamas is held by its regional partners.”

As vice-president of the UNWTO General Assembly, Mr Cooper will play a key role in facilitating international co-operation and supporting the implementation of sustainable tourism initiatives, reinforcing The Bahamas’ commitment to shaping a more equitable and sustainable global tourism sector.