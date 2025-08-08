Elite Skills campers dribble toward a brighter future with Consolidated Water backing

FOR 12 consecutive summers, the Denykco Bowles Elite Skills Basketball Camp has been more than just a training ground for young athletes. It has been a launchpad for discipline, confidence and life skills.

Hosted by the International Basketball Academy Bahamas (IBAB), the camp welcomes dozens of youth from across the country to participate in weeks of skill development, mentorship sessions and character-building activities at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium.

Each year, the camp also ensures that no child is left behind due to financial barriers by sponsoring up to 50 participants from mostly inner-city communities.

Helping to make this possible again in 2025 was a generous donation from Consolidated Water (Bahamas) Ltd. (CWCO), a long-time supporter of the programme.

Said Henderson Cash, CWCO’s general manager: “At CWCO, we believe that investing in young people is investing in the future of our nation. We are proud to continue supporting this impactful initiative and to help ensure every child has access to positive, meaningful opportunities like this camp.”

Throughout the camp, participants are exposed to motivational speakers, visiting coaches from the United States, and a lineup of events such as Jersey Day, Media Day and the highly anticipated IBA Bahamas Family All-Star Event and Dinner Awards and Banquet.

Denykco Bowles, the founder and director of the camp, expressed his appreciation for CWCO’s consistent support. “CWCO has stood with us for many years, and their support has been instrumental in helping us grow. Their generosity opens doors for young people who just need a chance and that is what this camp is all about.”

The camp continues to serve as a vital space where sport meets purpose and every child is given the opportunity to thrive.