Reloaded games and training in Santiago, Dominican Republic

A NUMBER of children signed up with the Reloaded programme to take advantage of a trip to train and play games against Dominican teams from July 27 to August 3.

According to a press statement, the Reloaded programme took the next step and engaged CPD Academy with the aim of providing the kids with the experience training at a more intense level “along with seeing pitchers who were throwing between 80 and 90.”

“In pursuant to our mandate to continuously strive to enhance development and exposure in the Reloaded programme we took the next step and engaged CPD Academy, of whom we introduced to The Bahamas a while back, to train and play games against Dominican teams from July 27 to August 3.

“We took a mixture of kids from Grand Bahama, namely:

Xavier Thompson -

Aaron Taylor-

Travis Adderley Jr.-

Colin Bain -

Thaddeus Russell-

Amari Knowles -

Raheem Knowles-

Kyaln Taylor

Evan Knowles

and from New Providence namely:

Ethan Burnside

Jayce Deveaux

Jaycob Clarke

Geralle Gabriel 11

Terrance Brown

The workout regimen started everyday with a 5am wake-up call, bath, breakfast and then to the baseball diamond where they engaged in intense agility and footwork, fielding, proper batting mechanics and pitching drills.

The games against the Dominican teams were organised as well “and our kids stood up to the challenge,” said the release.

“During our daily training sessions, Division I and Major League scouts were at the field which allowed a few of the older kids to be seen by them and a few got the interest of the scouts.

“This provided an extra layer of exposure and opportunity for the kids as well. Initially we wanted to see how the kids would adjust to the time scheduling and workouts but surprisingly, we assume due to the kids desire to train and play games, they adjusted after the first day.”

The Reloaded baseball and softball administrators have deemed the first Dominican Republic a huge success for exposure and levelling up for the kids.

“We have now been engaged to hold a Reloaded tournament in the Dominican Republic that is being supported by the likes of CJ Beatty and the Pro Youth Foundation along with numerous baseball academies in the Dominican Republic and teams throughout The Bahamas.

“We are now aiming to hold the next Reloaded Invitational in the Dominican Republic which will be the first ever done by a baseball/softball entity originating out of The Bahamas.

“We would like to thank those who have supported us along our journey which has afforded the kids opportunities that would have otherwise not been possible. Those include Adonis A Media, Rush Imports, the d’Albenas Agency, PWC, Family Guardian, Sterling Bank and Trust Limited, Balance Advisors and RF Bank & Trust Bahamas.

“We are humbled and gracious for these entities embracing the Reloaded’s developmental journey as we pursue to map them into scholarships, where their skill sets take them, and possibly further.

“We have solidified relationships with powerhouses in the baseball and softball world internationally and we will tap into every opportunity for our Bahamian kids as good is never enough as we are developing tomorrow’s leaders.”