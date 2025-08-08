Sports Calendar August.

weekend to host their Dwaine ‘Mann’ Stevens Memorial Tournament, the New Providence Softball Association is scheduled to resume its regular season this week. Here’s a look at the games on tap in the Bankers’ Field at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex.

Saturday

7pm - Sunshine Auto Wildcats vs Platinum Lady Sharks

9pm - Titans vs Chances Mighty Mitts

CYCLING

“THE CHALLENGE”

THE New Providence Cycling Association is scheduled to hold its “The Challenge” cycling championships on Sunday, August 10, at the Clifton Pier parking lot, Western New Providence Island (next to Jaws Beach).

The NPCA invites all cycling enthusiasts to compete in “The Challenge” - a high-energy road race event featuring three exciting categories.

Whether you’re a seasoned competitor, a junior rider or a senior master, there’s a challenge just for you.

This event also serves as ideal training for athletes of the Bahamas National Cycling Team and National Triathlon Team preparing for major competitions this August.

The race categories are as follows:

Challenge A – Open Road Competition (60 Miles), which is open to all male and female cyclists. The route will be a 6-mile loop at Clifton Pier, covering a total of 60 miles.

The start time is 6:40am.

Prizes: Final Lap Only: First 3 cyclists across the finish line will receive prizes

Challenge B – Juniors & Senior Masters (30 Miles). Eligibility: Junior Cyclists (Boys & Girls)

Senior Masters (Age 50+) - Route: 6-mile loop at Clifton Pier - Laps: 5 (Total: 30 miles). Start Time: 7:20am

Prizes: Final Lap Only: First 3 cyclists across the finish line will receive prizes.

Challenge C – Juniors Under 15 (18 Miles) - Eligibility: Junior Cyclists (Boys & Girls) under 15.

Route: 6-mile loop at Clifton Pier. Laps: 3 (Total: 18 miles). Start Time: 7:20 AM

Prizes: Final Lap Only: First three cyclists across the finish line will receive prizes. For more information, persons can contact coach Barron Musgrove at (242) 433-5568 or email bammus1967@gmail.com

BASKETBALL

BBSF TOURNAMENT

THE Bahamas Baptist Sports Federation is scheduled to hold a meeting 6pm Thursday, August 28 at its office upstairs in the Bahamas Baptist College, Jean Street, for all churches interested in participating in the 2025 Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is scheduled for the weekend of September 26-27 at the CI Gibson Gymnasium for the 12-and under and open divisions.

Each team will consist of 12 players. Trophies sponsored by AID will be distributed to the champions and runners-up in each category as well as medals for the third-place teams.

Interested persons can contact Sean Bastian at seanbasbastian@gmail.com or call 826-8535 or Brent Stubbs at stubbobs@gmail.com or call 426-7265 for more information.

TRACK

THE Baptist Sports Federation is slated to hold its 2025 Track and Field Classic during the Baptist month of activities on Saturday, October 25 at the Thomas A. Robinson Track and Field Stadium.

Odd distance events will be staged for competitors in the under-7, under-11, under-15, under-17, under-20, under-40, under-60 and 60-and over categories for men and women. There will also be a Pastors/Ministers category. Trophies will be presented to the divisional champions and medals to the top three finishers in each event. Interested persons can contact Ann Thompson at ann87609@gmail.com or call 425-3667 or Brent Stubbs at stubbobs@gmail,com or call 426-7265 for more information.

BASKETBALL

4 VS 4 TOURNEY

THE Salt Life Promotions is scheduled to hold its Basketball Networking event on Saturday, August 9, at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium, starting at 3pm. Interested persons can contact 826-3184 or saltlifepromotions242@gmail.com.

BASEBALL

SUMMER CAMP

THE inaugural Pheron Charlton TM Baseball Academy’s Baseball Summer Camp is slated to be held 9am to 1pm from August 11-13 at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex softball fields.

The camp is designed for players between the ages of five and 12 years. The first 40 campers to register will receive a free uniform.

Interested persons can call 1-242-544-8568 for more information. Players will receive instructions from former pro and college baseball players.

SPECIAL

OLYMPICS

FUN DAY

SPECIAL Olympics Bahamas is scheduled to hold their annual raffle grill fun day fundraiser on Saturday, August 16 from 11:30am to 6pm at the Stapledon School Grounds on Dolphin Drive. Dinners will include chicken, steak, fish, hot dogs, burgers, pastries and soft drinks.

Domino’s, Connect 4 and basketball games will be played during the day. Interested persons are urged to call 426-0233, 477-0304 or 359-3558 for information on ticket purchases.