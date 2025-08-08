The dangers of energy drinks in youth athletes

By Dr Kent L Bazard





WALK into any convenience store near a high school and you’ll see the shelves stacked high with brightly labelled cans promising energy, focus and performance.

Energy drinks have become almost as popular among teen athletes as sneakers and protein shakes.

But while these drinks are marketed like sports supplements, they often do far more harm than good — especially in young, developing athletes.

It’s time we clear up the confusion and have an honest conversation.

Energy drinks are not sports drinks — and they’re not safe for everyday athletic use, especially among teens.

Sports Drink vs. Energy

Drink: Not the

Same Game

One of the most common misconceptions we see in sports clinics and on the sidelines is that energy drinks help hydration and performance. But this is dangerously far from the truth.

Sports drinks are formulated to replace fluids and electrolytes lost during intense exercise. They contain sodium, potassium and small amounts of sugar — and are best used during or after long-duration or high-heat training sessions.

Energy drinks, on the other hand, are loaded with caffeine, added stimulants, and high doses of sugar. They’re designed to give a mental and physical “jolt” — but that stimulation can place enormous stress on a young athlete’s heart, brain, and nervous system.

How Caffeine and Sugar

Impact Youth

Performance

Caffeine is a central nervous system stimulant.

In small, controlled amounts, it can improve alertness and reaction time.

But in large doses — especially in teens — it can increase anxiety, interfere with sleep, and elevate heart rate and blood pressure.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends zero caffeine consumption for children under 12, and no more than 100mg per day for adolescents.

Yet many energy drinks contain 200-300mg per can — equivalent to 3+ cups of coffee in one hit.

Combine that with the sugar surge found in most of these drinks, and now we’re talking about energy crashes, poor focus, and insulin spikes that can leave an athlete sluggish and dehydrated during performance.

There’s also a serious risk of cardiac complications. Cases of irregular heartbeat, fainting, and even sudden cardiac events have been reported in young athletes who consumed excessive energy drinks before competition — especially in hot climates like ours in The Bahamas.

There Are Better Ways

to Fuel Performance

If the goal is pre-game energy or mental sharpness, there are safer, evidence-based strategies that work.

Pre-game fuelling should focus on:

A light, balanced meal 1.5 to 3 hours before the event: think grilled chicken with rice and veggies, or a turkey sandwich and fruit.

A small snack 30–60 minutes before: a banana, Greek yogurt, or a handful of trail mix can provide quick energy without the crash.

Hydration with water or electrolyte-based sports drinks, not sugary or caffeinated products.

Mental focus techniques like breathwork, visualisation, and positive self-talk — proven tools used by top-level athletes around the world.

For more long-term energy and performance, regular sleep, proper recovery and balanced meals throughout the day will always outperform any canned shortcut.

The Bigger Issue:

Culture, Marketing,

and Education

Part of the problem is marketing.

Energy drinks are cleverly packaged as athletic performance aids, with images of high-performing athletes and extreme sports. But these endorsements don’t tell the full story — or the risks.

It’s also about peer culture. Teens are more likely to copy what they see others doing, especially in locker rooms and on TikTok. That’s why education must be a community effort — involving parents, coaches, schools, and sports professionals.

We must make it clear: these products aren’t just “fun and harmless boosts.” They can pose real danger to the health and performance of our youth athletes — and we all play a part in guiding them to better choices.

The Bottom Line

The goal of youth sports isn’t just performance — it’s development. That includes building a strong, healthy body and a resilient mind. Relying on energy drinks undermines both.

As a sports medicine professional, I advise all athletes and their families: ditch the energy drinks, focus on real food, sleep, hydration, and smart preparation.

Let’s protect our young athletes’ hearts, minds, and futures — not just their game-day performance.





• Dr Kent Bazard, sports medicine physician at Empire Sports Medicine, specializes in ensuring athletes reach their peak performance safely. With extensive experience and a passion for sports health, Dr. Bazard provides insights and guidance for athletes of all ages - men and women.