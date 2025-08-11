Abaco man injured in shooting

AN Abaco man is in hospital nursing injuries after being shot outside his home on Friday.

Police responded to the shooting on Concord Drive shortly before 9.30pm.

Initial reports indicate the man had just arrived home when a tall man dressed in dark clothing approached and fired shots in his direction.

Officers found the victim with apparent gunshot wounds and he was later airlifted to the capital for further treatment.

Acting on information, police arrested two men, aged 46 and 35, in connection with the incident.

The shooting was one of several reported over the weekend. It followed an earlier attack on Key West Street Friday where a man was shot in the left leg while running from gunmen in a silver Japanese vehicle.

His condition was last reported as serious as investigations continue.