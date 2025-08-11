Bail granted in firearm case

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net





A MAN was granted bail on Friday after being accused of having a loaded gun outside a business on Bay Street.

Godfrey Sherman, 44, was arraigned on charges of possession of an unlicenced firearm and possession of ammunition.

Sherman was allegedly found with a chrome and black .38 revolver and five rounds of ammunition after police stopped him for suspicious behavior at 2.30am on August 5.

The defendant pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Lennox Coleby.

Sherman’s bail was set at $7,000 with one or two sureties. The trial will begin on November 17.

Bjorn Ferguson represented the accused, while Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie served as the prosecutor.