Coleby-Davis to run again in Elizabeth constituency

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net





MINISTER of Energy and Transport JoBeth Coleby-Davis intends to stand in the Elizabeth constituency in the next election, she said on Friday.

Confirming her re-election plans, she said her goal was to demonstrate to constituents that she deserved another term.

“I have been working towards making sure that the persons that entrusted me to be their MP see that my work spoke highly and that I am returned,” she said.

“Elizabeth is home for me now. It has been a part of my life since I became Member of Parliament, and even before then.

“We have built a network within the community. We work on community building exercises. We have a Lizzie teen group that we do a lot of community service with and clean-up initiatives. We also visit a lot of our senior citizens, and we take a nurse with us to do pressure checks and just to check on them, and we try to keep the pulse in the community going.”

She said her team worked with various ministries to address infrastructure requests, but wanted residents to know her work was not tied to election cycles.

“It removes just the fact of when election comes, but also that they have consistently seen me, and I have consistently been there,” she added.