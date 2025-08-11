Commodore to receive rangers camp ‘abuse’ report this week

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net





THE findings of an internal board of inquiry into allegations of abuse and misconduct by a Defence Force marine at this year’s Rangers camp will be revealed to authorities this week, Defence Force Commodore Floyd Moxey said yesterday.

Commodore Moxey told The Tribune yesterday that the inquiry is still underway, but said he hopes to see the completed report by Friday.

He also confirmed that the accused marine was turned over to police last Wednesday and remains in custody.

His arrest comes as authorities investigate allegations of misconduct and abuse during this year’s summer camp in Eleuthera, held from June 30 to July 19.

The allegations include physical assaults, forcing participants to drink toilet water, and sexually inappropriate behaviour by a supervising officer.

The RBDF were alerted to the claims after a parent filed a complaint last month, prompting the deployment of the Defence Force’s intelligence team to Freeport, where the parent lives.

One mother told The Tribune her 16-year-old son described the camp as “horrible” and “literally like a prison”. She claimed Rangers were beaten in their sleep, woken in the early hours to perform strenuous exercises under threat of violence, and that some became sick after being forced to drink toilet water. While her son was not among those who drank the water, he was reportedly ordered to strip the bedding of those who had.

She also alleged an officer simulated a sexual act on two boys and ordered one boy to expose himself and masturbate in front of others.

Commodore Moxey has said that the Rangers programme’s manual and operations are under review following the incident, with changes to be made if necessary.

Parents have been briefed in a virtual meeting, with more sessions planned.

Meanwhile, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe has previously defended the RBDF’s work, saying the agency should be judged not by the misconduct of “one or two people” but by how it responds and safeguards against future failures.

He confirmed the inquiry will also examine leadership responsibility and any systemic weaknesses that may have allowed the incidents to occur.

“The purpose of that, over and above dealing with what the marine officer has done, is to examine the systems that operate, to work out how this was able to happen in the first place, look at the people who had command authority at the event, and make changes so it could not happen again,” Mr Munroe said.