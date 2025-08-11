Glover-rolle: we want views of public on maternity leave

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net





LABOUR Minister Pia Glover-Rolle said the government wants public feedback on extending maternity leave

She said government will soon begin public consultations. So far, focus groups, stakeholder meetings, and research have been conducted, receiving positive feedback.

“Our next step is public consultation. We don’t only want to speak in the silos of employee and employer organisations, but we want to hear what the public has to say about it,” she told reporters on the sidelines of an event on Friday.

“Maternity leave is something that we’re getting good feedback on, positive feedback on, across the board, it seems from the stakeholders, that is something that everyone thinks is required. It’s necessary determining that benchmark we are we’re getting closer to that.”

Under the Employment Act, Sections 17 and 18 provide for 12 weeks of paid maternity leave. To qualify, a woman must have been employed by the same employer for at least 12 months and is entitled to maternity pay only once every three years. Additional unpaid leave of up to six weeks may be granted if there is “any illness arising out of such confinement”.

Discussions on extending maternity leave have focused on allowing mothers more time with their babies during early development, especially breastfeeding mothers. The extension could also support mothers facing postpartum challenges, physical pain, and align the country’s labour laws with international standards.

The National Tripartite Council (NTC), which resolves all labour-related matters in The Bahamas, has been actively involved in discussions and recommendations on maternity leave. The council has considered input from stakeholders, including the Bahamas Breastfeeding Association, while weighing the economic impact on businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

In a statement on Thursday, the NTC said the details of the proposed maternity leave extension have not yet been finalised.

The NTC said the official policy will be announced jointly with the Ministry of Labour and the Public Service once consultation is complete.

Among the key issues to be decided is who will bear the cost of any extended maternity leave.

Ms Glover-Rolle said the existing payment structure, shared between employers and the National Insurance Board (NIB), will remain.

“As we go to public consultation in a few weeks, we’ll follow the same model that we have now,” she said.