Judoka Xavion Johnson wins Jr Pan Am bronze

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net





IT was an historic day for judoka Xavion Johnson and Team Bahamas at the second Junior Pan American Games in Asuncion, Paraguay.

Yesterday, the 19-year-old Johnson - a member of The Bahamas’ 15-member team - won the country’s first medal and the first for Bahamas judo in the brief history of the games, which was hosted for the first time in 2021 in Cali, Colombia.

Although he lost to Brazilian Bruno Nobrega in the semifinal, Johnson recovered to quickly defeat Peru’s Mateo Condor for the bronze in the men’s 66 kg category. The match ran a total of 3:06.

His coach Joshua White, who has been working with him for the past eight years, said it was just a “matter of not having enough reps” that tilted the scale from gold to bronze.

“He had a flawless performance but one mistake changed it all but, at the same time, two wins and he could have been on top of the podium easily,” White said.

Despite falling short of the gold, Johnson said he was still pleased, considering that he’s coming off a long European tour for the past month before he went to Orlando, Florida to work out with White in final preparation for the games. “It feels really good. I’m happy with the bronze medal,” he said. “It’s not gold, so I’m not satisfied yet. Soon I will get that international gold, hopefully in the Olympics.”

As he aims for his paration in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, California, Johnson said he will continue to work on closing the gap between himself and his rivals.

“I just have to work on the tiny mistakes and the adjustments that I have to make in the match,” he stated.

Coach White said from when he saw Johnson at the start of the day, he could see the fire in his eyes to go for the medal.

“He had the look in his eyes of determination and with the energy between the two of us, I knew he was going to come out with a medal,” White pointed out.

“It’s just amazing, not only to have an athlete win the first medal at this event for his country, but to watch a kid who you consider your son, achieve one of his goals, is just an amazing feeling.”

White said he’s going to treat Johnson to a nice meal at the Brazilian Steakhouse for his accomplishment, not that he’s done competing.

As a first time member of Team Bahamas in a games competition, Johnson said he’s enjoying being around the rest of his team-mates, who supported him during the competition.

He thanked his mother, Ordain Moss, his sponsors Bahamasair, Bahamas Judo Association president Dacy Rahming Sr, coach White and Judo Canada and Judo Alberto for their support as well.

Johnson’s latest success comes after finishing fifth this year in the Birmingham Junior European Cup and the Panamerican and Oceania Championships Junior Individuals. He finished third in the Panama Junior Panamerican Cup.

In other events yesterday for Team Bahamas, were the following results posted:

Swimming

Emmanuel Gadson finished fourth in his heat with a time of 1:03.78 and Elyse Wood ended her heat in fifth position (1:13.44).

They both qualified for the B Final in their respective 100m breaststroke events with Gadson coming in fourth in 1:03.78 and Wood placing fifth in 1:14.16.

The men’s mixed relay team of Lamar Taylor, Nigel Forbes, Marvin Johnson, and Emmanuel Gadson earned their spot in the finals with a swim of 3:27.33. They were sixth in the final in 3:24.86.

Cycling

Female flag bearer Kami Roach finished 19th overall in the women’s time trial event, but registered a personal best time of 49:38.66. She is being coached by Shirley Mireault with Lori Roach as the manager.

Archery

Leron Rolle finished his first day of men’s compound shooting in 13th place. He continues in competition tomorrow. He is being coached by Lisa Rolle.

In addition to Rolle, other members of Team Bahamas in action are swimmers Zoe Williamson in the women’s 200m freestyle; Elyse Wood and Williamson, both in the women’s 100m butterfly; Marvin Johnson and Nigel Forbes, both in the men’s 100m butterfly and the mixed 4 x 100m freestyle relay team.

The swimmers are coached by Ivaniuska Dreke-Salgado and Karon Pinder-Johnson is the team manager.

The games got started on Saturday with the opening ceremony as Team Bahamas, behind flag bearers swimmer Lamar Taylor and cyclist Kami Roach, were dressed in their fluorescent gold, aquamarine and black, to be introduced to those attending the event at Paraguay’s Defensores del Chaco Stadium.

The Bahamas was represented by swimming, archery, judo, and cycling athletes, coaches and administrators during the ceremony that was filled with the music, visual art, and dance of Paraguay.

The sailor and track and field athletes were enroute to Paraguay as they are the last of Team Bahamas to see action in the games that will conclude on August 23rd.

Joshua Higgins and Eliza Denning are competing in sailing, while the athletic team members are Annae Mackey, Taysha Stubbs, Antone Smith and Zion Miller. They will be coached by Daron Lightbourne.

The team’s administrative team, representing the Bahamas Olympic Committee, are Adam Waterhouse as the chef de mission, Clearance Rolle as his deputy and Dr Rickey Davis as the medical official.