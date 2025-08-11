Pro boxer ‘Flashy’ Hield ready to fight

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net





CARL ‘Flashy’ Hield said he’s not prepared to lose his winning streak as a professional or any of his titles just yet.

He is scheduled to put his 12-0 win-loss record on the line on Friday, August 29, in Caracas, Venezuela, when he takes on Carlos Jimenez as he defends both of his World Boxing Association’s FedeCarbe and National Boxing Association’s Latin titles and fight for the vacant World Boxing Council’s Latin silver belt.

“I want to give God thanks and R&R Sports Management and Roy Rodgers Strikers Gym for making it happen,” Hield said from his training camp over the weekend in Barranquilla, Colombia.

“They helped to prepare me during the month I was home and here in Colombia, my sparring is going good and my training is going well.

“I had two good days of sparring against a guy from Germany. So everything is going well.”

If he is successful, the 39-year-old Hield, who had a long and illustrious amateur career, said it could line him up for a possible world title shot either at the end of the year or the beginning of next year.

“My training here is going very well. Their climate here is very hot, which is good for me to be able to maintain my weight without having to put on suit jackets and stuff like that,” he said.

“So everything is going as planned.

“I’m eating right, training right and just resting and getting prepared for August 29.

With the three titles on the line, Hield said he’s more eager to get into the ring because a victory will enable him to get a chance to fight for a world title either at the end of the year or early next year.

“I just want to keep my name and the country’s name alive in the boxing world,” Hield said. “It’s a big step for me, so I have to go out there and put on a show.”

Against the 40-year-old Jimenez, Hield will be taking on a Venezuelan native who is coming off a victory in his last bout on November 24 after he suffered two consecutive losses in his 21 professional fights for a 14-7 record.

“I want RR to make it possible for me to get this fight,” Hield said of Rodgers, his Bahamian agent.

“I’m watching films of the guy and making plans for whatever he brings to the table.

“The main object is to just get my hands raised on that name so I can put my name in a position to be able to fight for a world title at the end of the year or the beginning of next year,” Hield stated.

Hield said he’s getting ready for August 29 and he wants to assure the Bahamian public that they can continue to pray for him because he’s not willing to lose this title fight.

He said this fight will once again be dedicated to his deceased mother, Norma Hield - his number one fan - as well as his sponsors, Strikers Boxing Club, Blaz Kovacic, Production Turus, Rollin Tyre, Beer Pressure and Rigger 242 Life and the Bahamian public for their support.