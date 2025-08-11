Rebels deliver 9-1 blowout victory over reapers

By Jonathan Burrows





THE Andre Rodgers National Baseball Stadium was ecstatic yesterday as the baseball championships continued with game three of the best-of-five series.

Coming off an intense game two this past Friday, in which the Reapers evened the series 1-1, fans were eager to see who would seize the upper hand.

What unfolded was a commanding performance from the Rebels, who delivered a blowout 9-1 victory in a game that left little doubt about their dominance.

From the opening inning, the Rebels established control both on the mound and at the plate, capitalising early with eight unanswered runs.

“We hit the ball today, last game we didn’t but today we came and executed,” said Rebels’ catcher Rashad Lewis.

The Reapers, who had shown resilience in Friday’s matchup, struggled to find their rhythm. Defensive errors and an inability to generate consistent offense hampered their chances, while the Rebels capitalized on nearly every mistake. “Sometimes in baseball people make errors… that’s just a part of the game, every game is not going to be perfect but it’s all about how we bounce back for the next game,” said Reapers outfielder Tate Issacs. “For the next game, we just have to make our plays... Get hits, get runners on, force them to make plays and once we keep scoring runs we’ll be good,” Issacs added.

With the championship now within their grasp, the Rebels head into tomorrow’s game four knowing that one more win will secure the title.

“We plan on coming here next game tomorrow night and we coming to win the series,” said Lewis.

For the Reapers, the situation is clear. They must deliver the same determination and execution that carried them to their game two victory on Friday if they hope to force a decisive game five.

First pitch for game four is scheduled for the evening of August 11 at the Andre Rodgers National Baseball Stadium, where the fight for the championship continues.