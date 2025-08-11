Stage set for hosting of the 14th annual Battle 4 Atlantis

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

THE stage is set for the hosting of the biggest collegiate basketball tournament to be hosted in The Bahamas.

Over the weekend, Atlantis resort on Paradise Island released the names of the eight elite National Collegiate Athletic Association’s (NCAA) Division One Men’s basketball teams to compete in the 14th annual Battle 4 Atlantis.

The tournament will take place inside the Imperial Arena from November 26-28 with the 12-game package carried live on ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPNU.

Audrey Oswell, president and managing director of the Atlantis resort, said the tournament is one of college basketball’s most anticipated tournaments and they are happy to continue to host it.

“Set against the backdrop of our iconic resort, this event continues to exemplify excellence in sports and entertainment,” Oswell said.

“With world-class facilities, a storied tradition of hosting unforgettable experiences, and our unmatched setting in The Bahamas, this year’s tournament promises to be as exciting and memorable as ever for players and fans alike.”

This year’s line-up will include Colorado State University, St Mary’s University, University of South Florida, Virginia Tech University, Vanderbilt University, University of Western Kentucky, Wichita State University and Virginia Commonwealth University.

The tournament will tip off on Wednesday, November 26, followed by the semifinal and consolation games on Thursday, November 27.

The championship and placement games will take place on Friday, November 28.

Each team will end up playing three games in the $250 million resort-wide transformation as basketball fans and resort guests will enjoy a mixture of new adventures and immersive experiences, inspired culinary journeys,exceptional entertainment, and luxury shopping retailers.