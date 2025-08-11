Suspect accused of injuring man in fight at gas station

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net





A MAN was granted bail on Friday after allegedly injuring a motorist and damaging his car at a gas station in Oakes Field last month.

Perez Pierre, 32, was accused of causing harm and damage to Anthony Nova during a fight at Shell Gas Station at Oakes Field around 2am on July 5. He is further alleged to have caused $396 worth of damage to the front windshield of Mr Nova’s 2013 Toyota Passo during the same incident.

Pierre’s co-accused, Alexandria Frank, 31, was also charged with assaulting Mr Nova.

Both pleaded not guilty.

Pierre’s bail was set at $6,000 while Frank’s was set at $1,000. The defendants were warned not to interfere with the complainant or any witnesses. The trial begins on October 24.

Sergeant 3004 Forbes served as the prosecutor. The magistrate was Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr.