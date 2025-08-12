5o migrants detained in first week of august

THE Department of Immigration apprehended 50 migrants during the first week of August, with half already repatriated to their home countries.

Among those detained, 47 were Haitian, two Jamaican, and one Colombian.

The arrests followed a targeted enforcement operation across New Providence carried out by the department’s enforcement unit. These efforts included routine status checks and responses to public tips, supported by partner agencies.

Most apprehended migrants were found to have overstayed their visas or landed illegally. Additionally, outstanding immigration fees totalling $31,000 were collected from employers and sponsors.

During this period, the department also brought 21 immigration-related cases before the courts, all resulting in convictions for offences such as illegal landing and overstaying. Twenty-five Haitian nationals were also repatriated though chartered flights.

“The public is reminded to ensure that all residence and work permit documents remain current and that individuals residing or working in The Bahamas do so in full compliance with the law,” the department said.

“The department remains committed to upholding laws of The Bahamas and encouraged the public to report immigration violations by calling the hotline at (242) 604-0249 or (242) 604-0171/2.”